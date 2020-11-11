Foreign Minister Aurescu holds videoconference on upcoming election, global pandemic monitoring

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu coordinated today a videoconference with the heads of Romania's diplomatic missions and consular offices on preparations for the December 2020 general election.

In this context, the ForMin "assured that the Foreign Ministry's Central Office is closely following the evolution of the global pandemic, the measures imposed, depending on the specific circumstances, by the various states, and which must be taken into account when organizing the vote abroad, noting that the information relayed by the missions is essential to this end," the Ministry said in a statement.

The Romanian top diplomat also pointed out the importance of getting as many as possible polling station members engaged in order to ensure an optimized document processing. In this sense, Minister Aurescu demanded beefed-up efforts to involve the volunteers from the Romanian communities abroad, for offering support as polling stations members, just like in last year's presidential election.