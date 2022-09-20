Foreign minister Aurescu, meetings with counterparts from Africa, on UN General Assembly sidelines

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a working meeting with counterparts from African states on Monday on the sidelines of the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, in New York, the ministry informs in a press release.

According to the source, the meeting was attended by ministers of foreign affairs from Comoros, Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, Gambia, Mamadou Tangara, Côte d'Ivoire, Kandia Kamissoko Camara, and from Somalia, Abshir Omar Jama. During the same day, Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Senegalese outside of the Republic of Senegal, Aissata Tall Sall.

"The discussions with the five African counterparts have focused both on the development of bilateral cooperation and on the intensification of collaboration in multilateral fora, including to combat the multidimensional effects of the illegal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, especially the food crisis. They were also a very good opportunity to reiterate the commitment and firm interest of our country for the revitalization and development of bilateral and sectoral cooperation with the states represented by the five ministers, with which Romania shares a traditional friendship. In this context, Minister Aurescu addressed to his counterparts the invitation to make a visit to Romania," the release reads.

The head of Romanian diplomacy recalled that Romania's commitment to developing relations with African states was reconfirmed at the highest level during the participation of President Klaus Iohannis at the European Union-African Union Summit in Brussels on February 17-18, 2022.

The discussions also focused on the latest developments in the Black Sea region, and Minister Bogdan Aurescu made a comprehensive presentation of the challenges created by the illegal, unjustified and unprovoked military aggression of Russia against Ukraine, as well as of the multidimensional support granted by Romania to Ukraine.

Also, the Romanian minister expressed support for the implementation of the Agreement on Cereals from Ukraine - Black Sea Grain Initiative, concluded in Istanbul on July 22, 2022 and noted that it is absolutely necessary for it to continue after October 30. In this context, he pointed out the need to continue support for Ukraine, including from the perspective of food security.AGERPRES