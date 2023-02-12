Foreign Minister Aurescu meets visiting bipartisan delegation of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu met on Saturday with the visiting bipartisan delegation of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee headed by Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, offering thanks on this occasion for the support provided by the U.S. Congress for security on NATO's eastern flank and Romania's security in particular. Aurescu also voiced appreciation for the substantial increase of the American military presence in Romania after the outbreak of the Ukraine war, an increase made possible by the support received from the U.S. lawmakers, the Foreign Ministry said in a release, told Agerpres.

The importance of Romania's admission to the Visa Waiver Program was also discussed during the meeting.

"Aurescu welcomed the inclusion in the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (drafted by the Armed Services Committee) of a reference to the critical importance of the Black Sea region for U.S. security, and emphasized the fact that Romania is a reliable ally of the U.S., actively involved in the Black Sea area. He also reiterated Romania's interest in a U.S. strategy for the Black Sea region, pointing out that he conveyed to Secretary of State Blinken, on the occasion of the latter's visit to Bucharest in November, a substantial document with Romania's contribution to the reflection process initiated by the American side on this subject," the cited source said.

Also, the sides exchanged views on the regional security situation in the Black Sea area, the threats to Euro-Atlantic security generated by Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the joint measures taken within the transatlantic community to increase the resilience of this area.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu made a presentation of the multidimensional support provided by Romania to Ukraine, particularly in terms of humanitarian and refugee support, the facilitation of the transit of agricultural products from Ukraine (over 12.9 million tons) and the successful operation of the humanitarian hub in northern Suceava.

The Romanian top diplomat referred to the importance of supporting the Republic of Moldova, especially in the field of energy and economy, as the neighbouring country faces increased difficulties and risks following the conflict in Ukraine.

Bogdan Aurescu emphasized the importance Romania's admission to the Visa Waiver Program has for Romanian citizens and asked for the support of the U.S. Congress for the accomplishment of this goal, "support which was fully confirmed by the U.S. Congress delegation".

"The delegation of U.S. lawmakers thanked for the involvement of the Romanian leadership and the solidarity of the Romanians in supporting Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. Also, they emphasized the continuation of close cooperation, both bilaterally and within NATO, for ensuring security and stability in Europe and at regional level. The members of the U.S. Congress and Minister Aurescu highlighted the need to continue the full implementation of the decisions of the Madrid Summit, amid the threat posed by the actions of the Russian Federation. The delegation of the U.S. Congress thanked Romania for its role as a responsible and strong ally of the U.S., as proven by the close cooperation over the last decades, and reaffirmed their unwavering support for the continuation and deepening of cooperation with Romania in order to boost the security of both states," the cited release states.

The House Armed Services Committee has jurisdiction over the general defense policy, ongoing operations, and the organization of the Department of Defense. The committee also has the task of drafting the National Defense Authorization Act, which establishes the maximum spending ceilings for the various sub-chapters of the U.S. defense budget, including the one of the European Deterrence Initiative, which has funded in recent years infrastructure development projects at Romanian military bases.

Apart from Chairman Mike Rogers, the delegation visiting Romania includes representatives John Garamendi, Gus Bilirakis, Donald Norcross, Andrew Clyde, Nicole Malliotakis, Lisa McClain, Mark Alford.