Foreign Ministry welcomes agreement on Republic of Macedonia's new name

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes with particular satisfaction the announcement made by Greek and Macedonian Prime Ministers Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev regarding the bilateral agreement on the constitutional name of the Republic of Macedonia - Republic of Northern Macedonia," the Foreign Ministry said in a release.

"In particular, this bilateral agreement places the European and Euro-Atlantic track of the Republic of Macedonia under new and highly positive auspices. Romania has constantly supported on political and technical grounds the efforts of the Skopje authorities to advance the reforms required for achieving the EU and NATO accession goals. These are the strategic goals of all European partners and Euro-Atlantic allies for strengthening regional stability and European security," the Romanian ministry said.In light of the developments that will soon settle for good the solution announced on June 12, the Foreign Ministry reiterates its willingness to further contribute to the development of the European and Euro-Atlantic path of the Macedonian partners and of the good bilateral relations, also in the context of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2019.Romania and the Republic of Macedonia established diplomatic relations in 1992, one year after the formation of the independent state of Macedonia. In November 1993 Romania opened a Consular and Commercial Office in Skopje. On January 11, 1995 the diplomatic mission was promoted to Embassy. On April 30, 2001 the Basic Political Treaty between Romania and the Republic of Macedonia was signed in Bucharest.At the April 3, 2008 NATO Summit in Bucharest the heads of allied states decided to invite the Macedonian partners to join the Alliance as soon as a mutually acceptable solution was reached in the case of the country's constitutional name.