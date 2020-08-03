Foreign shareholders inject over 43 million euros in financial companies in H1 2020

Companies operating on the Romanian financial market received capital injections of 43.08 million euros from foreign shareholders in H1 2020, up 20% from H1 2019, when they totalled 35.7 million euros, according to data with the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC).

The largest capital infusion, worth 14.26 million euros, was performed in January by the Metropolitan Life, a company that manages a privately-operated pension fund, followed by Omniasig Vienna Insurance Group, with a capital infusion of 8.93 million in February.Non-bank financial institution Business Microcredit increased its share capital by 5.95 million euros (4.97 million euros in January and 984,700 euros in February). At the same time, Business Lease Romania received a contribution of 2.05 million euros to the share capital (1.68 million euros in January and 370,800 euros in March).Also in January, the non-bank financial institution (NBFI) Fondul de Garantare si Creditare received 627,700 euros from foreign shareholders; NBFI Simplu Credit received 228,400 euros in March, and NBFI Mikro Kapital increased its share capital by 500,200 euros in January.In June, the Banca Romana de Credite si Investitie increased its share capital by 7.23 million euros, Credit Agricole Bank Romania raised 3 million euros, while the share capital of NBFI Mikro Kapital increased by 298,600 euros.ONRC publishes monthly data on the first 40 companies that receive a contribution to the share capital, according to the value of the allocated amounts.