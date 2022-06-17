Foreign tourists spend over 2,460 RON per person in Romania in Q1 2022

Non-resident foreign tourists spent in Romania, on average, 2,465.9 RON per person in Q1 2022, according to a press release from the National Institute of Statistics, sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

The total number of non-resident tourists accommodated in the collective tourist accommodation units, in Q1 2022, was 232,400, their expenditures amounting to 573.1 million RON (on average approximately 2,465.9 RON/person).Business trips (including participation in congresses, conferences, courses, fairs and exhibitions) were the main reason for the stay of 52.4% of non-resident tourists who arrived in Romania in Q1 2022, their expenditures accounting for 56.2% of the total spending.Among the non-resident tourists who arrived in Romania in Q1 2022, 47.6% traveled for private purposes, their expenditures representing 43.8% of the total spending. Trips for private purposes include holidays, shopping, cultural and sporting events, visiting friends and relatives, medical treatment, religion, transit, and other activities.