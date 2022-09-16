Foreign tourists spend over 2,612 lei/person in Romania in H1 2022 (INS)

The total number of H1 2022 non-resident tourists staying in tourist accommodation establishments in Romania was 630,500, in the first semester of this year, with their expenses amounting to 1.647 billion lei, on average approximately 2,612.3 lei/person, according to a press statement released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday.

Travel for a private purpose was the main reason for the stay of 50.3% of the non-resident tourists arriving in Romania, with their expenses making up 46.8% of the total expenses.Also, professional and business trips were the second reason for the stay of 49.7% of non-resident tourists arriving in Romania, with their expenses making up 53.2% of the total.Of the total expenses for private purposes, accommodation expenses were 44.9%, then shopping expenses at 15.5% and restaurants and bars 15.3%. At the same time, out of the expenses for business trips, accommodation expenses made up 49.6%, with the expenses in restaurants and bars at 18.6% and those for shopping at 14.6%.The number of non-resident tourists staying in private accommodation establishments was 28,100, and their expenses in Romania 18.2 million lei. Of the total number of non-resident tourists staying in private accommodation establishments, 77.4% mentioned private purposes for their trip , and 22.6% professional purposes.In Q2 2022, the total number of non-resident tourists staying in tourist accommodation establishments was 398,000, with their expenses amounting to 1.073 billion lei (on average approximately 2,697.9 lei/person). Travel for a particular purpose represented the main reason for the stay of 51.9% of the non-resident tourists arriving in Romania, with their expenses making up 48.4% of the total expenses.Professional and business trips represented the second main reason for the stay of 48.1% of the non-resident tourists arriving in Romania, with their expenses being 51.6% of the total expenses.The main means of transport used to travel in Romania was the airplane, used by 74.4% of the total number of tourists. AGERPRES