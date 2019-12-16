Foreign tourists spent on average 2600 RON per person in Romania, in first 10 months

Non-resident tourists visiting Romania in the first 10 months of this year spent, on average 2605 RON per person and business was the main reason for arriving here, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS) data published Monday.

In the January - October 2019 period, the number of non-resident tourists checked in with Romanian tourist accommodation establishments was approximately 2.106 million, their expenditure totaling 5.486 million RON."Business (including participation in congresses, conferences, courses, fairs and exhibitions) has represented the main reason for traveling for 54.6 pct of the non-resident tourists arriving to Romania in the 1.1.-30.09.2019 period, their expenditure accounting for 57.7 pct of the total, 45.4 pct of the non-resident tourists arriving to Romania in the 1.1-30.09.2019 have traveled for private reasons, mainly holidays (68.8 pct) and to visit relatives and friends (8.7 pct). Private travels include trips for holidays, shopping, cultural and sporting events, visiting friends and relatives, medical treatment, religion, transit and other activities," the INS mentions.Of the total expenses of business travelers, the highest share was represented by booking expenses (49.7 pct), bookings with included breakfast being preferred (91.9 pct of the total booking expenses). The expenditure of non-resident tourists in restaurants and bars stood at 18.1 pct and those for shopping 12.8 pct. Of the total expenses for shopping 45.6 pct were for food and drink, and 32.5 pct for gifts and souvenirs. Expenses for rental cars had a weight of 53.1 pct of the total costs for transport, and expenses for access to fairs, casinos, slot machine halls represented 37.2 of the recreational costs.In regards to the total number of non-residents arriving to Romania, 47.3 pct organized their stay through tour operators, and 33.7 pct organized their visit by themselves.The main transport method used to arrive in Romania was plane, used by 8 pct of the total number of tourists, while 11 pct used their own cars, 7.4 pct coaches and buses, while 1.6 pct arrived by other means of transportation (train, river boats, rental cars, motorcycles, etc.)