Former Constanta mayor Mazare sentenced to 5-year detention in Polaris case

Former mayor of Constanta Radu Mazare was sentenced on Thursday by the High Court of Cassation and Justice to five years in prison for bribery and conflict of interest in the "Polaris" case file, Agerpres reports.

Initially, in March 2019, Mazare received a sentence in the court of first instance of 9 years and 10 months in prison, which was reduced in the appeal by the Supreme Court to 5 years, as the judges acquitted the former mayor for some of the crimes.In the same case, businessman Sorin Gabriel Strutinsky was sentenced to 5-year detention for being an accomplice in bribery.Former PSD (Social Democratic Party) MP Eduard Stelian Martin, the owner of Polaris, was also acquitted. He had received a 5-and-a-half-year prison sentence in the trial court.