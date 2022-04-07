Former great fencer Ana Pascu passes away at 77

The former great fencer Ana Pascu, president of the Romanian Fencing Federation between 1982 and 2013, died at the age of 77, on Wednesday evening, the national forum announced on its Facebook page.

"Heroes with a mask never die! Mrs. Ana Pascu will live through the people she inspired and through everything she has bequeathed to Romanian fencing and sport, to world fencing. May God rest her in peace! Through everything she leaves us legacy, through everything she has planted in us, emotions and unforgettable moments, Ana Pascu will live through every generation that will get to perform for Romania. The heroes with a mask inspire and motivate timelessly, and our mission, of those from the Romanian Fencing Federation, is precisely to keep and carry on their story. Hero with a mask, Ana Pascu experienced success and glory. It is the example of a dedicated athlete, a strong character, a balanced person, a person for whom the team meant everything," is shown in the message posted by the Romanian Fencing FederationAna Pascu represented Romania at five editions of the Olympic Games and won two bronze medals. At the World Junior Championships she won gold in 1963, after which she climbed 7 times on the world podium in seniors, gold with the team in Havana in 1969, silver in teams in 1970 and five times took bronze in 1967, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1975.Then, Ana Pascu was the president of the National Fencing Federation, vice-president of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee and vice-president of the International Fencing Federation. She led the Romanian Fencing Federation between 1982 and 2013, a record of longevity in Romania, during which 134 medals were won: 9 at the Olympic Games, 57 at the World Championships and 68 at the European Championships.At the international level, Ana Pascu was a member of the FIE Regulation Commission, between 1984-1988, of the FIE Arbitration Commission, between 1988-1996, of the FIE Executive Committee, between 1996-2004, and vice-president of FIE, between 2004-2021.