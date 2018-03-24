Former President Basescu: Let the parliaments of Romania, Moldova vote for unification!

In Chisinau, Moldova, on Sunday, Romania's former President Traian Basescu urged the national parliaments of Romania and Moldova to vote for the unification of the two countries.

"We are in the Great National Assembly Square. Many people in Romania do not know why this market is called the Great National Assembly Square, and we are telling them why now: here, the Romanians in the Republic of Moldova fought a battle in 1989 for the Romanian language. As many as 300,000 Romanians of Moldova demanded that the Romanian language be the official language of their country. Here today we come with the second major event, urging the parliaments in Bucharest and Chisinau to vote again for the unification, in the shortest possible time, in honour of the Greater Union Centennial," said Basescu.The former head of state said the reunification of the country is a matter of national dignity."Some say it's hard. Have they no shame? But 100 years ago was it any easier for Romanians to achieve the union? No, it was even harder and they still did it! It is our duty today to do it, and allow me to tell you why: first of all because we are the only country willing to live by the will of Stalin and Hitler ... (...) The reunification of the country is a matter of national dignity. Moldova is part of Romania. Moldovans and Romania's citizens(...) Unification is what Romania and the Republic of Moldova need. There is no other way to restore the dignity of the Romanian people than by the reunification of the country," Basescu said.He stressed that, after joining the EU and NATO, Romania's third country objective could only be to reunite with the Republic of Moldova.

AGERPRES.