ForMin Aurescu: 2022, the most difficult year for Romanian diplomacy since 1989

2022 was undoubtedly the most difficult year for the Romanian diplomacy after 1989, being marked at regional and global level by the war of aggression unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu notes in the opening of the Report on the highlights of Romania's diplomatic actions published on Thursday, Agerpres informs.

"Peace on the European continent, where citizens had no longer experienced such situations since World War Two, was shaken, and the way we relate to the purpose and means of our diplomatic action has changed radically. Romanian diplomacy quickly adjusted to the new reality, operating as a real 'war diplomacy'," the minister remarks.The first chapter of the document focuses on Romania's diplomatic action amid Russia's war against Ukraine, with an emphasis on the involvement in facilitating Romania's multidimensional support for Ukraine in the key action to prevent a world food crisis and on the support granted to the Republic of Moldova, including through two initiatives of Foreign Minister Aurescu: the creation of the Republic of Moldova Support Platform, under whose auspices three ministerial meetings have already been organized in Berlin, Bucharest and Paris, and the launch of the Romania - Republic Moldova - Ukraine Trilateral whose first meeting took place in September 2022 in Odessa.The report also includes other milestones, specifically Romania's diplomatic action in terms of security policy, including with regard to the outcomes of the June 2022 NATO Summit in Madrid, the acknowledgment of the strategic importance of the Black Sea at international level, and Bucharest successfully hosting the Meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers at the end of November 2022, along with the Prime Minister's hosting of the Munich Leaders' Meeting. Due to all these events, the capital of Romania turned for a few days into the capital of European and Euro-Atlantic diplomacy."The role of diplomacy remains essential, both in times of crisis and of peace, but especially during crises. Romania's foreign policy will continue to be dynamic, pro-active and alert, and our first task is to act firmly and never compromise when we work towards our fundamental goals: ensuring the security and prosperity of our citizens, based on the foundations of our foreign policy - strengthening Romania's profile within the EU and NATO, as well as the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America," Aurescu mentions in the opening of this document.As for next year's milestones, the report states that "the Foreign Affairs Ministry will continue to attach priority, including by ensuring the necessary resources, to the continuation of intensive efforts to support Romania's Schengen accession, as well as to our country's joining the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)."The document also mentions "the continuation of active efforts to support the Republic of Moldova on a political and diplomatic level, the reforms required for its European course, in terms of economy, energy security and other relevant fields, the increased engagement at the level of the Moldova Support Platform launched by Romania together with Germany and France."Also highlighted is the "adequate and comprehensive capitalization" in the future of the relations with the neighboring states - Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, as well as the Foreign Ministry's contribution to the preparation of the Three Seas Initiative Summit which will be hosted in 2023 by the President of Romania in Bucharest.