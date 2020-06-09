ForMin Aurescu and Serbian counterpart Dacic discuss co-operation in context of COVID-19 pandemic

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had, on Tuesday, a telephone conversation with Ivica Dacic, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, at the request of the Serbian dignitary, the two senior officials addressing the bilateral relationship in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to press release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES, the ministers presented the stage of the measures at national level on combating the effects of the pandemic, the Serbian minister mentioning the recent measures taken by Belgrade that allow Romanian citizens to enter Serbia, without being forced to self-isolate.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu evoked in this context the steps taken by the Romanian state to facilitate, during the crisis generated by COVID-19, the repatriation or the transit through the national territory by Serbian citizens (of over 185 people, so far, according to the MAE) and the transit of some humanitarian convoys to Serbia. He also mentioned the measures taken to facilitate the work of Serbian cross-border workers in our country.

The Romanian dignitary expressed his appreciation for the support provided by the Serbian authorities for the repatriation of some Romanian citizens who have passed through the territory of Serbia, especially seafaring personnel.

The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs also mentioned the opportunity to boost the further growth of the volume of bilateral trade, on an upward trend of over 34% in 2019 compared to the previous year.

At the same time, Minister Bogdan Aurescu underlined Romania's consistent support, at political and technical level, for Serbia's European path. He also proposed that the works of the Bilateral Joint Commission on National Minorities be resumed in the upcoming period.

According to the MAE, Minister Aurescu extended to his Serbian counterpart the invitation to pay a visit to Bucharest, in view of deepening the political dialogue on issues of interest on the common agenda, an invitation accepted by the Serbian counterpart.