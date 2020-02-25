ForMin Aurescu, at General Affairs Council meeting; Brexit, Multiannual Financial Framework on agenda

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu attends on Tuesday, in Brussels, the General Affairs Council meeting, its agenda featuring the post-Brexit situation and the Multiannual Financial Framework, a briefing of the Croatian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Regarding the next steps in EU-UK relations, the meeting is expected to adopt the negotiating mandate for relations with the UK post-Brexit, shows a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES.At the same time, according to the practice, the ministers will have an exchange of views regarding the European Commission 2020 Work Programme, namely on the legislative priorities in this year's negotiation process.On the occasion of the meeting, the European Commission will present its proposals regarding a new methodology for the enlargement of the Union, and the Croatian Presidency of the Council will provide information on the results of the meeting of the Special European Council on 20-21 February 2020 dedicated to the negotiations on the 2021-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. AGERPRES