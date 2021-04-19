 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

ForMin Aurescu, at reunion of foreign ministers of EU states

mae.ro
Bogdan Aurescu

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will take part on Monday, in the reunion of ministers of foreign affairs from EU member states, which will take place as a video-conference.

According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), topics regarding the situation in Georgia, EU-India relations, the situation in Myanmar, the state of the Comprehensive Joint Action Plan, regarding the Iranian nuclear file, relations with Mozambique and the perspective of the post-Cotonou Accord are on the reunion's agenda.

The virtual reunion will also include debates regarding the evolution in Ethiopia and the situation in Ukraine. Furthermore, the ministers of foreign affairs will have an informal exchange of opinions with the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.