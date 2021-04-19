ForMin Aurescu, at reunion of foreign ministers of EU states

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will take part on Monday, in the reunion of ministers of foreign affairs from EU member states, which will take place as a video-conference.

According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), topics regarding the situation in Georgia, EU-India relations, the situation in Myanmar, the state of the Comprehensive Joint Action Plan, regarding the Iranian nuclear file, relations with Mozambique and the perspective of the post-Cotonou Accord are on the reunion's agenda.

The virtual reunion will also include debates regarding the evolution in Ethiopia and the situation in Ukraine. Furthermore, the ministers of foreign affairs will have an informal exchange of opinions with the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.