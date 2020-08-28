ForMin Aurescu, Di Maio convene preparation of future joint government sitting in 2021

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart, Luigi di Maio, on the sidelines of the informal meeting in the Gymnich format of the foreign ministers of EU member-states, which is taking place in Berlin, the two agreeing to prepare for a future joint government sitting, which will take place in 2021, a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), sent on Friday to AGERPRES, shows.

The head of Romanian diplomacy emphasized the very good level of the bilateral relationship, of Consolidated Strategic Partnership, with basis on the historical relations between the two countries, as well as the strong human and economic ties that bind, currently, Romania and Italy, host country for the largest Romanian diaspora.

The two dignitaries discussed about bilateral cooperation during the coronavirus pandemic, characterized by solidarity and mutual support, and pleaded for the continuation of cooperation in the same spirit, in order to minimize the impact of the health crisis on the citizens and economies of both countries.

Furthermore, the Romanian Foreign Ministry invited his Italian counterpart to conduct a visit to Romania.