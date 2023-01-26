ForMin Aurescu, French and Dutch counterparts, to visit Cincu Joint Training Centre this Friday

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, the Dutch deputy prime minister and minister of Foreign Affairs, Wopke Hoekstra, and the French minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, will be visiting the Getica National Joint Training Center in Cincu, the central Brasov County, on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

The agenda of the ministers' trip will include interactions with military personnel, especially French and Dutch, as well as visits to military facilities used jointly by allied troops deployed in Romania.

In this context, minister Aurescu "will reiterate Romania's message of great appreciation for its substantial contribution to the NATO Battle Group in Romania of France, as a framework nation, and of the Netherlands, as one of the main participants".

After the trip to Cincu, the three officials will have, in Bucharest, a round of three-way format political consultations, the discussions will focus on current topics of the European and security agenda, including the ongoing steps to further promote the objective of Romania's accession to the Schengen area, which both France and the Kingdom of the Netherlands actively support.

They will also exchange views on Russia's aggression against Ukraine, developments in the Republic of Moldova and cooperation within NATO. After the consultations, they will hold a joint press conference.

The visit of the two Foreign ministers to Romania "represents a reconfirmation of Romania's very good cooperation with France and the Netherlands, bilaterally, but also at European level and within NATO, as well as of the efficient trilateral interaction between Bucharest, Paris and The Hague", the MAE added.AGERPRES