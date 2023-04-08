 
     
ForMin Aurescu, French counterpart meet on occasion of President Macron's stopover in Bucharest

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu met on Saturday at the Official Lounge of Henri Coanda Airport with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Catherine Colonna, on the occasion of the technical stopover in Bucharest of President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, on his return from his visit to the People's Republic of China.

According to a press release of the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), during the talks the French Minister of Foreign Affairs presented in detail to his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu the results of the Franco-Chinese talks during the French President's visit to China, with emphasis on China's position on Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

"In this framework, Minister Bogdan Aurescu stressed the importance of the international community's calls for Beijing to conduct itself responsibly, in line with its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, towards Russia's war against Ukraine, starting from the obvious differentiation between Ukraine's status as a victim of aggression and Russia's as an aggressor state, and that the People's Republic of China should not deliver arms and ammunition to Russia," the MAE pointed out.

