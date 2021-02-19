ForMin Aurescu in Chisinau stresses importance of continuing European path of the Republic of Moldova

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a meeting with Acting Prime Minister Aureliu Ciocoi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration in Chisinau on Friday, underlining in context the importance of continuing the European path of the Republic of Moldova and of the democratic reforms.

According to a press release issued by the the Minister of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES, the head of the Romanian diplomacy called for the continuation of bilateral strategic interconnection projects and highlighted Romania's "constant" and "sustained" efforts in this regard, noting that the reactions of the Chisinau Government to a series of advanced proposals are still expected.

The two dignitaries discussed the state of play concerning the preparations for the conclusion of Protocol 6 to the 2010 bilateral agreement on the 100 million euro grant, with Minister Aurescu stressing the importance of its entry into force for accessing 68 million euro funds still to be used.

Aurescu and Ciocoi also discussed the prospects of finalizing draft agreements on the construction and renovation of bridges over the Prut, on cooperation in the field of education, research and mutual recognition of diplomas, but also the prospects for the development of the Eastern Partnership.

Acting Prime Minister Aureliu Ciocoi thanked Romania for the constant efforts to support the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, the MAE release shows.

Bogdan Aurescu was in Chisinau on the occasion of Romania's granting of new free humanitarian aid to the Republic of Moldova, consisting of medical and protective equipment worth 2.3 million euros to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.