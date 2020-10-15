ForMin Aurescu - Japanese counterpart phonecall; discussion approached strategic partnership, collaboration in context of health crisis

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had, on Thursday, a phone call with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, the topics approached including the collaboration between the two countries in the context of the COVID-19 health crisis, according to AGERPRES.

According to a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES, the discussion took place in continuation of very good talks had by the two ministers on the sidelines of the 14th meeting of the Foreign Affairs Ministers as part of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), that took place in Madrid, on December 15 last year.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated the congratulations addressed to his counterpart on the occasion of his reconfirmation as Foreign Minister, on September 16, and expressed the openness and desire of the Romanian Government to collaborate closely with the new Government in Tokyo.

The two dignitaries had an exchange of opinions regarding the state of relations between Romania and Japan, reconfirming the firm commitment of both sides to make the bilateral cooperation more dynamic in all aspects of common interest, as well as to consolidate the bilateral relation. Furthermore, the desire of both parties was expressed to submit all efforts to adequately mark the centennial of bilateral relations, during 2021, and to continue and finalize the process to conclude, within the next year, a bilateral document to establish the Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Minister Motegi emphasized, on this occasion, that Romania is for Japan a very important partner.

Furthermore, the two ministers approached the concrete ways to continue cooperation in the context of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Romanian minister reiterating his thanks on behalf of the Romanian side for the decision of the Government in Tokyo to donate, in June 2020, a batch of 12,200 tablets of Avigan (Favipiravir), an experimental drug used in the treatment of affections caused by the novel coronavirus.