ForMin Aurescu: MAE takes steps to identify solutions for streamlining traffic at border with Germany

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, declared that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) has taken steps with the German authorities in order to identify solutions for streamlining border traffic, according to AGERPRES.

The clarifications were made in a joint press conference held at MAE headquarters, alongside the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovakia, Ivan Korcok, who is carrying out an official visit in Bucharest.

"I brought to mind during our talk the restrictive measures that were recently adopted at the border by the German authorities, that have affected especially hauliers lately, including Romanian carriers. I would like to inform you that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already taken steps in both the bilateral plan, with the German Embassy in Bucharest, the Romanian Embassy in Berlin is taking steps with the German authorities to identify solutions for remedying these traffic jams in the shortest possible time. Actions have also been taken with the European Commission and I would also like to inform you that the Romanian embassy in Prague is in dialogue with the Czech authorities in ensuring solutions which will allow the streamlining of traffic at the German border. Our missions, in both Berlin and Prague, are ready to grant specific consular support to those affected by these measures," Aurescu said.Queues measuring several kilometers have formed on Monday on highways in the Czech Republic, at the border with Germany, because of the entry point restrictions, imposed by Berlin on the South and Southeastern borders, which have caused disruptions of transports and are jeopardizing supply chains, according to DPA.Germany imposed traffic restrictions on Sunday at the Czech and Austrian borders, in Tyrol, due to the concerns caused by the presence of the newer, more infectious strain of coronavirus in these regions.Exemptions are made for essential cross-border workers, including truck drivers, as well as for German citizens and residents. These people must register online and come at the border with proof of having tested negative for COVID-19 in the 48 hours previous to their entry.