ForMin Aurescu meets with representatives of main international Jewish organizations, in context of UN General Assembly

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a meeting, on Monday, with the representatives of the leadership of the main international Jewish organizations, on the sidelines of the work of the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UNGA), informs a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

According to the cited source the head of Romanian diplomacy had talks with representatives of B'nai B'rith International, World Jewish Congress, Conference of the Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry, World Jewish Restitution Organization and Anti -Defamation League.

The main topics on the agenda of Romania's cooperation with these organizations were addressed, the priorities within the Romanian-American Strategic Partnership, including in the context of the 25th anniversary of its launch in 2022, as well as within the bilateral relationship of strategic importance between Romania and Israel, assessments on regional files, especially in the Black Sea region and the Middle East, the Middle East Peace Process, as well as Romania's actions to prevent and combat anti-Semitism, Holocaust education and the promotion of rights for Holocaust survivors and their descendants.

The Romanian minister presented, in detail, Romania's assessment of the security situation in the Black Sea region generated by Russia's unprovoked, unjustified and illegal war against Ukraine, as well as its impact on European and Euro-Atlantic security.

The head of Romanian diplomacy highlighted the multidimensional aid offered by Romania to Ukraine, including by receiving and hosting Ukrainian refugees, evacuating citizens of third countries, including the State of Israel (over 5,000) and facilitating the transit of grain from Ukraine through Romania, including through the Port of Constanta and the Danube ports.

The Romanian minister also mentioned a series of priorities in the relationship with the United States, such as the increase in energy security, through civil nuclear energy projects, included.

Bogdan Aurescu also emphasized the importance of making tangible progress regarding Romania's accession to the Visa Waiver, an essential common objective of Romania and the USA, long awaited by the Romanian society.

At the same time, he referred to the intensity of bilateral contacts with Israel, highlighting the strategic nature of the relationship between Romania and Israel.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also addressed regional security developments, with reference to the Middle East Peace Process, reiterating Romania's support for a sustainable solution based on the solution of the two states, Israel and Palestine, to coexist in peace and security, as the only option viable that meets the aspirations of both parties.

At the same time, Aurescu reiterated Romania's decision to strengthen its role as a regional model in terms of combating anti-Semitism and preserving the memory of the victims of the Holocaust, including through the project of the National Museum of Jewish History and the Holocaust or the monitoring of the implementation of the National Strategy to prevent and combat anti-Semitism, xenophobia , radicalization and hate speech.

He also mentioned the efforts of the Romanian Government regarding the granting of pensions for Holocaust survivors and the process of restitution of Jewish properties.AGERPRES