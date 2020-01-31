ForMin Aurescu on Brexit: No cause for concern, nothing changes regarding rights of Romanian citizens

Romanians in the United Kingdom don't need to have any concerns regarding Brexit, because their rights don't change, said on Friday, for private broadcaster Digi24, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu.

"The current legal regime is the one that will be applied from tomorrow as well, until at least December 31, 2020. The Romanians who wish to settle in the United Kingdom must make the necessary demarches until the end of this transition period, so until the end of this year, they can make these demarches even up to June 30, 2021. There are provisions in the Withdrawal Agreement that refers to close relatives, (...) and for the later negotiations Romania will continue to be as active as possible to ensure an efficient regime of rights for Romanians in the United Kingdom," said Aurescu."For those that reach the United Kingdom after December 31, 2020 the withdrawal agreement does not cover this regime, therefore it's important that the negotiations between the EU and the United Kingdom reach a solution that would ensure a non-discriminatory regime for European citizens, so that there are no different regimes between the citizens of the 27 member-states that are on the territory of the United Kingdom," Bogdan Aurescu also said.The Minister of Foreign Affairs also said that the United Kingdom remains an extremely important partner for Romania.

AGERPRES