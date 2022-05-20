ForMin Aurescu presents Romania's contribution to counteracting effects of war in Ukraine at UN Security Council

Minister Bogdan Aurescu presented on Thursday, in the United Nations Security Council, in New York, Romania's contribution for counteracting the effects of the Russian war against Ukraine, during the debate on "Maintaining international peace and security - conflict and food security," informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

Aurescu participated, at the invitation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in the open debate organized by the United States, which holds the presidency of the UN Security Council for the current month.

"Minister (...) Bogdan Aurescu welcomed the timeliness of the meeting and reiterated in the plenary session of the UN Security Council the condemnation by Romania, in the firmest terms, of the legal military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," informs a MAE press release sent to AGERPRES.

Touching on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine, the head of the Romanian diplomacy reaffirmed our country's solidarity with the Ukrainian people and presented the humanitarian support given to the refugees, mentioning the humanitarian hub in Suceava, operational since March, the cited source shows.

Aurescu drew attention to the fact that Romania has facilitated the granting of international support to the neighboring state, including through the rapid authorization of the World Food Program's request to establish its temporary presence in Romania to provide assistance to Ukrainian refugees.

The Romanian Minister informed the UN states about the efforts undertaken by Romania, which aims both to support the Ukrainian economy and to limit the effects of the global food crisis by offering alternative routes for grain exports from Ukraine, including through the Port of Constanta at the Black Sea. and through the Romanian ports on the Danube.

The head of Romanian diplomacy also announced that Romania will host, starting with 2023, a Regional Agrometeorology Center for Europe, approved by the World Meteorological Organization, emphasizing the importance of integrating and streamlining multilateral efforts, including at the UN level, so as to coordinate international response to the widespread effects of the war in Ukraine, including in the area of food security.

"At the same time, Minister Bogdan Aurescu firmly rejected the completely unfounded accusations made by the representative of the Russian Federation during the debate that there was an 'agreement' for Ukraine to export grain to the West in exchange for military assistance to be granted to Ukraine. This is not the first time that the Russian Federation is trying to spread such completely erroneous information, the Romanian authorities reacting promptly to reject it as false and manipulative," states MAE.