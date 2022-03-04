ForMin Aurescu reiterates Romania's strong support for Republic of Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu reaffirmed today "Romania's strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova within its internationally recognized borders".

"Today Transnistria requested recognition of its independence. I am in direct contact with my colleagues in Chisinau. I discussed with my Moldovan counterpart Nicu Popescu, and our colleagues are preparing their stance on this issue. I would like to talk about this during today's meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council. I take this opportunity to reiterate Romania's strong support for the Republic of Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," the Romanian Foreign Minister said in Brussels before attending the extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, Agerpres.ro informs.

Aurescu said the meeting will focus on the situation in Ukraine and the response of the international community to the Russian Federation's aggressive actions. "Transatlantic coordination is essential today," he said.

The Romanian top diplomat also said that he will approach the subject of the aid offered to the Republic of Moldova "for dealing with the crisis, because strengthened EU support" for Chisinau is necessary.

"The Republic of Moldova is dealing with a large number of refugees, it could also face an energy crisis. It is therefore very important to strengthen the resilience of the Republic of Moldova," said the Romanian Foreign Minister, who announced having sent together with his Austrian counterpart a joint letter asking for additional humanitarian assistance to help the Republic of Moldova meet these challenges.

"I want to welcome the application signed yesterday by the Republic of Moldova President, Parliament Speaker and Prime Minister, requesting the status of EU candidate for Moldova. Moldova is a well-prepared partner state and I am glad that Romania can extend support for the Republic of Moldova to acquire the status of EU member state," Minister Aurescu also said.