ForMin Aurescu: Romania is the main supplier of wheat to Jordan

Romania is the main supplier of wheat to Jordan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said in a joint press statement with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi.

"Thank you for the continuity with which you help us bring the wheat to Jordan. This is something I thank you for," said the Jordanian official, according to the official translation.

Minister Aurescu underscored, in his intervention, that "Romania is the main supplier of wheat to Jordan" and "especially in the current complicated international context, which is generated by Russia's war against Ukraine, it is all the more important to assume this role to help our friends, and Jordan is among Romania's closest friends."

The head of Romanian diplomacy said that "the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan remains an anchor of regional stability and is thus a real partner for the peace and stability of the Middle East."

He spoke of the "essential role of regional balance factor" of this state and, in this context, of the "just and sustainable solution based on the two-state solution," in the case of the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

"Our collaboration is continuous in terms of defence and combating terrorism," Ayman Safadi said. He added, related to the Middle East Peace Process, that "Romania, like Jordan, shares the same vision when it comes to the solution of the two states, Palestinian and Israeli."

"We continue the efforts to resume direct negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis to establish the two states, according to the international law. In this context, we spoke about the importance of finding a diplomatic and political solution to the Syrian crisis and providing the necessary support for the refugees. We thank Romania for its support and we rely on Romania's efforts to support UNRWA, which helps Palestinian refugees," he stated.

The two ministers signed the Protocol amending the intergovernmental cooperation programme in the field of culture, education, tourism and media for 2019-2024. In this context, the Jordanian minister pointed out, the number of scholarships for students from this country studying Medicine in Romania increases from 10 to 26. AGERPRES