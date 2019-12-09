ForMin Aurescu: Romania remains strong supporter of EU enlargement

Romania will remain a strong supporter of EU enlargement, Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said during a meeting with German counterpart Heiko Maas on Monday, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

The meeting occasioned an exchange of views on the Romanian-German areas of cooperation, the dialogue between the two ministers highlighting the strategic character of the relationship between the two countries, with emphasis on the dynamic political-diplomatic dialogue, growing economic cooperation and the strong inter-human contacts, informs a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES.

The two officials stressed the need to maintain a constant dialogue at high level, and a visit of the head of Romanian diplomacy in Berlin in the following period was agreed upon.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu stressed that the recent proposals for a new methodology on enlargement should not lead to blocking the process of opening accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia, a position shared by the German counterpart. Minister Aurescu assured that Romania will continue to support the European path of the Republic of Moldova, provided the essential reforms for the democratic development and the rapprochement to the EU are continued. He also reiterated Romania's position on the settlement of the Transnistrian conflict. Last but not least, Bogdan Aurescu recalled Romania's goal of joining the Schengen area, the MAE release further mentioned.