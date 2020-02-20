ForMin Aurescu sends condolences to Hanau attacks victims' families

Interim Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu sends his condolences to the families of the victims of the shootings in Germany and strongly condemns these "violent acts."

Nine people were killed on Wednesday evening in Hanau, near Frankfurt, central Germany, in two attacks whose suspect has been later found dead in his home, the German police informed.These two attacks targeted two shisha bars, seriously injuring several persons, according to local media. The person suspected of being behind the attack has been found dead several hours later, alongside another unidentified body.