ForMin Aurescu spoke of major regional challenges in European Union - Southern Neighbourhood Ministerial Meeting

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu has attended, on Monday, the third Ministerial Meeting EU - Southern Neighbourhood, taking place in Barcelona, upon the invitation of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borell, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi and the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Jose Manuel Albares Bueno.

According to a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES, the reunion approached the developments of the strategic partnership between the EU and the Southern Neighbourhood and evaluated the stage of implementation of the New Agenda for the Mediterranean, adopted by the EU in April 2021.

In his intervention, the head of Romanian diplomacy showed that the New Agenda for the Mediterranean and the Economic Investment Plan for the Southern Neighbourhood are relevant instruments for a more coherent and coordinated approach to major regional challenges - conflicts, socio-economic cleavages, the massive impact of climate change, illegal migration, terrorism and organized crime.

Referring to the main directions of action necessary in the coming period, Minister Aurescu pleaded for a systemic approach of migration, including of the fundamental causes that generate this phenomenon. He stated his belief in the necessity for stronger cooperation with third states of origin and of transit in the management of this phenomenon, as well as for a better coordination between the policies regarding migration and those regarding support for southern partners' development.

Minister Aurescu also emphasized the importance of the green transition and of reaching the climate neutrality objective, showing that, in the context of increasing energy prices on a world level, it is necessary to consolidate resilience in the domain.

Furthermore, the head of Romanian diplomacy reiterated the principled position of our country regarding the peaceful resolving of conflicts in the region, giving priority to dialogue and negotiation, as well as the firm support for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all the states involved in these arguments.

In this sense, he also reiterated Romania's position regarding the Peace Process in the Middle East, namely Romania's support for a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the two-state formula, as the sole solution that adequately responds to the aspirations of parties to live in peace, security and prosperity.

In Romania's capacity as President of the Community of Democracies, until September 2022, Minister Aurescu outlined the commitment of our country in the direction of promoting and respecting democratic principles and institutions, the rule of law, human rights and good governance and emphasized that these must represent an integral part of the partnership between the EU and the southern neighbours.

He emphasized, as well, Romania's involvement in supporting the states in the Southern Neighbourhood in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

