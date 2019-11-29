ForMin Aurescu tells Albanian counterpart on phone additional humanitarian assistance possible

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu, on a phone call with his Albanian counterpart, Gent Cakaj, on Friday, said the Bucharest Gov't is analysing ways to provide additional assistance to the earthquake-hit country, a release by the relevant ministry (MAE) reads.

Aurescu assured Cakaj of our country's availability to continue providing support to Albania, the release adds.The Albanian chief of diplomacy thanked Romania for the urgent support the latter has granted through the very useful save&rescue team sent there. The Albanian official also asked for Romania's support in the efforts to manage the quake's aftermath and the subsequent reconstruction. Cakaj further told his counterpart about the possibility of organising a donors' international conference for Albania.The Romanian chief diplomat reiterated his message of solidarity with the Albanian people and of condolence for the families of the dozens of people killed, and wished soon recovery to the hundreds of people injured by Tuesday's earthquake.