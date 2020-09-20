ForMin Aurescu to attend meeting of EU Heads of Diplomacy on Monday

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will participate on Monday, in Brussels, in the meeting of EU Heads of Diplomacy, the main topics on the agenda being the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, in Lebanon, the relations between the EU and China and the EU and Russia, developments in Belarus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informed on Sunday.

Prior to the meeting, Minister Aurescu will join other EU ministers in a working breakfast with Svetlana Tihanovskaya, exiled Belarusian opposition leader.

According to a MAE press release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, during the meeting, the Foreign Ministers and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will review, in the light of the latest developments, a series of current topics, such as the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the situation in Lebanon, the relations between the EU and China and the situation in Hong Kong, the relations between the EU and Russia and the situation in Venezuela.

The agenda also features such topics as the situation in Libya, the EU-African relations and developments in Belarus, as well as a strategic debate, during a working lunch, on the future of EU partnerships with its southern neighbors, the source said.

According to the quoted source, as regards the situation in Libya, Minister Aurescu will focus on the window of opportunity created by the recent signing of the armistice between the conflicting parties, as well as by the latest political developments. Romania supports the need for substantial political discussions, leading to a peaceful and lasting solution, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted.

Minister Aurescu will present Romania's perspective on how to streamline EU cooperation with the African Union and the need to identify priorities that the EU wishes to continue to support, taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Regarding the situation in Belarus, recent developments will be discussed and the need for financial support from the EU and the Member States will be assessed. Emphasis will be placed on the need to adopt, as soon as possible, EU sanctions against those guilty of the presidential elections rigging and the violent repression of protests in this country, as agreed at the informal Gymnich meeting in Berlin (August 27-28). Minister Bogdan Aurescu will reiterate Romania's support for the democratization of Belarus and for the civil society, pointing to the need that the support from the EU and of the Member States should be better adapted to the current needs of Belarusian society, in order to contribute to a more concrete impact on this level," the release further reads.