ForMin Aurescu to host in Bucharest Romania - Poland - Turkey trilateral meeting on security

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will host in Bucharest the Romania - Poland - Turkey trilateral meeting on security, with his counterparts Zbigniew Rau and Mevlut Cavusoglu attending, the Foreign Ministry informs in a release on Wednesday.

In a first for the Romania - Poland - Turkey trilateral format, the Georgian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers David Zalkaliani and Dmytro Kuleba will participate, at Bogdan Aurescu's initiative, in a special working session in Bucharest, given the importance attached to the Eastern Neighborhood.

The series of events on the sidelines of the Trilateral will open on Wednesday with an online conference on the cooperation format and its contributions, organized by Romanian, Polish and Turkish think-tanks: New Strategy Centre (Romania), OSW (Poland - the Centre for Eastern Studies/Osrodek Studiow Wschodnich), SETA (Turkey - the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research/Siyaset, Ekonomi ve Toplum Arastirmalari Vakfi).

The event will be attended by the Romanian, Polish and Turkish Foreign Ministers and will be broadcast live on the Foreign Ministry's Facebook account.

An event is scheduled on Thursday to mark 10 years since the establishment of the Romania-Turkey Strategic Partnership, with the participation of Minister Bogdan Aurescu and of his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The trilateral meeting will officially begin on Friday, when the plenary session will take place with the Romanian, Polish and Turkish Foreign Ministers attending.

A special working session with the participation of the partners - Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba - will also take place on Friday.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu will also hold bilateral consultations with his Polish, Turkish, Georgian and Ukrainian counterparts.

"By organizing the current trilateral meeting in Bucharest and by the topics addressed, Romania aims to reinforce this dialogue format in the context marked by recent developments in the Eastern Neighborhood, and to increase Romania's profile both in the region and in the North Atlantic Alliance, all the more so as the NATO Summit will be organized this year," the Foreign Ministry points out.