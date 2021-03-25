ForMin Aurescu to pay official visit to Slovenia on Friday

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will pay an official visit to the Republic of Slovenia on Friday, at the invitation of his counterpart, Anze Logar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informed.

According to a press release MAE sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the head of Romanian diplomacy will be welcomed by the Slovenian President, Borut Pahor, will have a meeting with the president of the National Assembly, Igor Zorcic, and will have a round of political consultations with Minister Anze Logar.

The visit is a good opportunity to review bilateral priorities, as well as an important opportunity for coordination with Slovenia with a view to the country's takeover of the six-month Presidency of the EU Council on July 1, 2021 in order to advance the European agenda and promote topics of common interest, the MAE informed.Minister Aurescu will discuss with his counterpart the concrete ways of deepening the bilateral cooperation between Romania and Slovenia in political, economic and sectoral terms, including for consolidating the upward trend of the bilateral trade relationship.The consultations between the two ministers will also focus on the priorities of the European agenda, with a focus on combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing EU resilience, future debates at the Conference on the Future of Europe, implementing measures for economic recovery, enlargement policy and the revitalization of the Eastern Partnership. The Eastern Partnership Summit is to be held during the Slovenian Presidency of the EU Council.The discussions will also provide the opportunity for an exchange of views on a number of issues of common interest on the regional and international agenda, with a focus on strengthening the transatlantic relationship, developing the Three Seas Initiative, other aspects of international and multilateral cooperation, the MAE added.