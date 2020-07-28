ForMin Aurescu underscores need to stimulate economic exchanges and mutual investments with Poland

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday received the agreed Ambassador of the Polish Republic in Bucharest, Maciej Lang, who presented his credentials, on which occasion the two officials reviewed the excellent stage of the bilateral relation of a strategic partnership between the two countries, as reflected in a constant political-diplomatic dialogue, which also relies on a strengthened cooperation in terms of security and at regional level, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs in a press release.

Aurescu expressed Romania's interest in organising the next round of inter-governmental consultations between Romania and Poland, which was initially planned to take place in Warsaw this year, being meant to further develop and strengthen the existing strategic partnership between the two countries, MAE showed in the same press release.The head of the Romanian diplomacy went on to underscore the need of stimulating economic exchanges and mutual investments, between the two countries, and also the importance of further strengthening economic and sectoral cooperation, considering the growth potential existing in this field.The Minister of Foreign Affairs also mentioned the security issues and regional cooperation, considering the two countries' common interest and similar approaches, with an emphasis on the transatlantic relation and the consolidation of NATO's Eastern Flank, which also benefits from the military presence of the two states on each other's territories.In this context, Aurescu mentioned the added-value of the cooperation under the Bucharest 9 Format - B9, a well as the ministerial consultations under a trilateral format with Turkey, focusing the regional security issue, the latest round of which was held in April 2020.The Romanian official also hailed the strengthened cooperation with Poland in developing the Three Seas Initiative, and he showed that, considering the current global context and the need for an economic relaunch, the Initiative can have a positive impact on the stimulation of the economy and implementation of the connectivity projects.In his turn, Ambassador Maciej Lang also voiced his satisfaction for the very good relations of strategic partnership existing between the two states and showed that the objective of his mandate is to give more substance to the cooperation between Romania and Poland, both in terms of security and defence, and also in other fields of common interest such as energy.He also hailed the excellent cooperation existing between the two states under the regional formats, based on similar approaches with respect to the security challenges facing the Eastern Flank of NATO.The Minister wished success to the Polish Ambassador in carrying out his term in office and assured him of the entire support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in carrying out his activity in Romania.