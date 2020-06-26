 
     
ForMin Aurescu welcomes adoption of Anniversary Declaration of Community of Democracies' Governing Council

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
bogdan aurescu

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu welcomes the adoption, on Friday, of the Anniversary Declaration of the Governing Council of the Community of Democracies, in the context of Romania exercising the Presidency of the Community of Democracies (2019-2021).

The high-level conference chaired by the Romanian minister is attended by representatives of the 29 states of the Governing Council, the leading forum of the Community of Democracies, as well as international fora promoting democracy and human rights, regional organizations and civil society.

The conference marks the 20th anniversary since the signing of the Warsaw Declaration, the founding document of the Community of Democracies.

