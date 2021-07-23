ForMin Aurescu: Romania firmly supports aspirations of Moldova citizens who identify with President Sandu program

Romania has supported firmly and continues to support the aspirations of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova who identify with the ample reform program proposed by President Maia Sandu and which the new Government will take to completion, said, on Friday, the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, after the meeting in Chisinau with Maia Sandu.

"I come back gladly to Chisinau in a crucial moment for the development and future of the Republic of Moldova, as well as for the development of our bilateral relations. I am glad to be the first official of the European Union to come to Chisinau after the historic result in the elections of July 11 and I am glad that we can continue the tight cooperation and coordination that we have had in the past years to the benefit of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova. I reiterated to Madam President, on the occasion of the consultations that we concluded, the congratulations from President Klaus Iohannis, from Prime Minister Florin Citu. but also my own personally for the results obtained as a first by the pro-reform, pro-democratic, pro-European political forces in the elections of July 11. It's a result that's truly remarkable, which opens the way of the Republic of Moldova towards the consolidation of the rule of law, political stability and prosperity," said Aurescu in a joint statement made with President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

He mentioned that the citizens of the Republic of Moldova showed, just like in the presidential elections, "democratic maturity and the fact that they desire a state with powerful institutions, which would work to their benefit and demonstrated that they support the consolidation of the fight against corruption and the reform process., Agerpres informs.

The Foreign Minister mentioned that, unfortunately, the projects on the bilateral government agenda advanced "too slowly" in the recent period, for reasons that did not depend on Romania, adding that for that reason, the Romanian side is counting on "a renewed cooperation with the future government."

"I am here today to convey our assurances, of Mr. President Iohannis, of the Government led by Mr. Florin Citu that Romania is prepared for an acceleration of unfolding these projects and a multiplication of them. Romania's support for the Republic of Moldova will consolidate in all major interest areas for the development and modernization of the state, in order to increase its resilience towards all challenges it faces. It is a firm message for openness and full availability on our part which I desire would reach all the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, regardless of the language they speak, the region they reside and their age," Aurescu emphasized.

The Minister added that he discussed about convening a new program for non-refundable assistance which would fulfill the provisions of the non-refundable assistance agreement worth 100 million euro signed in 2010 and which came out of force in March 2021