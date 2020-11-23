ForMin Bogdan Aurescu to open meeting of Governing Council of the Community of Democracies

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will open on Monday the 32nd meeting of the Governing Council of the Community of Democracies (CoD), held in video-conferencing system, under the auspices of the Romanian presidency of the Community of Democracies, according to AGERPRES.

The working meeting of the Governing Council, to take place on Monday and Tuesday, will provide an exchange of views on the Member States' multilateral commitments to promoting the principles of the Warsaw Declaration, the founding act of the CoD, reiterating the principles of the Bucharest Declaration (http: / /www.mae.ro/node/52946), adopted on June 26, 2020, on the occasion of the anniversary meeting organized by Romania to mark the 20th anniversary of the founding of the Community of Democracies and the adoption of the Warsaw Declaration, states the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the same time, the meeting will address the preparations for the organization in Bucharest, by the Romanian presidency of the Community of Democracies, of the tenth ministerial meeting of the CoD, in June 2021, the quoted source also shows.

Romania is holding the presidency of the Community of Democracies between September 2019 and September 2021, having as main objectives to promote democracy globally, facilitate the involvement of young people in democratic processes, as well as the relationship between democratic processes and information technology.

The Community of Democracies, established in 2000 by 106 states endorsing the Warsaw Declaration, is the largest platform for debate and exchange of experience on democracy globally.

The Governing Council, which includes 29 states, including Romania (since 2011), is the main decision-making body of the Community of Democracies, which usually meets twice a year. Romania hosted the 31st meeting of the CoD Governing Council in Bucharest on February 13, 2020 (http://www.mae.ro/node/51639).

The tenth CoD ministerial meeting was scheduled for June 25-26 in Bucharest, but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic