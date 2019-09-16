 
     
ForMin Manescu to participate in IAEA General Conference

Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu participates in the opening of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) 63rd General Conference in Vienna on Monday. 

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), Manescu will have meetings with IAEA acting Director General, ambassador Cornel Feruta, as well as with representatives of the participating states. 

Romania's delegation will reconfirm the support for continuing and consolidating IAEA's role worldwide and will highlight the national nuclear programme, which boasts the highest international standards in terms of nuclear security and safety. 

IAEA's General Conference is the highest decision-making forum of the International Atomic Energy Agency, gathering representatives of all member states in the Agency. 

The General Conference convenes annually, since 1957, in September, to analyse and approve the organisation's programme and budget. 

Moreover, decisions referring to interest matters for the member states and the international community are made within the General Conference.

