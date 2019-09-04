ForMin Manescu, Tunisia's Ambassador about boosting dialogue with North Africa states

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramona Manescu, welcomed on Wednesday Tunisia's Ambassador to Romania, Raja Jhinaoui Ben Ali, context in which the head of the Romanian diplomacy brought to mind the priority of the political dialogue and the expansion of the cooperation between Romania and the North Africa states, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a statement sent to AGERPRES, these objectives constitute an important component of the governing program for the 2018 - 2020 period.

"The meeting occasioned an overview of the good Romanian-Tunisian relations, both bilaterally and within international bodies. On this occasion, the Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized the wish of the Bucharest authorities to strengthen the institutional dialogue in all areas of common interest. In this context, the common objective for deepening economic and sectoral cooperation was reiterated," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifies.

During the meeting there was also an exchange of views on the situation in North Africa, with an emphasis on the need to continue international efforts to maintain the region's stability and security.