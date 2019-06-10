ForMin Melescanu, about elections in Diaspora: We have exhausted available resources

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu said on Monday that the ministry he runs has "exhausted the resources" it can put at the disposal of the Romanians in the Diaspora who want to vote.

Melescanu said he presented a report on the Diaspora to the prime minister and called for more ambassadors from the diplomatic missions where there were problems: the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, Finland, Denmark , Austria, Cyprus.

"We will also analyze the causes and responsibilities," Melescanu affirmed, adding that the embassies were the ones that rated the number of voters in each country.

"There are several reasons, but the main issue is to have a discussion with the ambassadors," Melescanu pointed out at a press conference.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said that for the future there is an extended early vote proposal so that those in the Diaspora can vote 3-4-7 days before, "so that no one can remain outside a polling station."

He described the current electoral process as "very bureaucratic" and also said that "one of the most serious issues" of the May 26 poll was "the very late decision of the president to hold a referendum."

"It is regrettable and I apologize to all people who have been in the queue. (...) The Foreign Affairs Ministry has reached the threshold of its logistic capacities," Melescanu said.