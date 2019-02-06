 
     
ForMin Melescanu, German Parliament's Krichbaum address EU eastern vicinity, Black Sea region

Teodor Melescanu

The Romanian chief diplomat Teodor Melescanu on Wednesday had a meeting with a delegation of the Committee for European Affairs with the German Parliament, headed by president Gunther Krichbaum, the talks aiming to the EU eastern vicinity and the Black Sea region's developments, a release by the relevant ministry sent to AGERPRES informs.

Gunther Krichbaum and the German delegation expressed their support for a successful term of Romania at the helm of the EU Council, and for achieving the objective of a very implicated European Union in promoting stability and security in its neighbourhood.

The sides have emphasised Romania's support, as well as Germany's, for maintaining the active involvement and commitment of the EU towards the partner states within the Eastern Partnership, says the source.

The Romanian dignitary reiterated the need that through a joint action at EU level, be further supported the partners' efforts to get closer to the EU, with a view to strengthen a more stable, wealthy region.

The talks have revealed the common interest of developing the cooperation in the Black Sea area, as well as in what regards the EU strategy for the Danube Region, underlining the priority attention Romania's presidency at the EU Council gives to these files.

