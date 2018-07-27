ForMin Melescanu on ambassador Maior's meeting with US secretary of energy: Consultations are usual

Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu said on Saturday that consultations on an official level are useful and important when there are worries.

"It is a common thing for two allied countries that are part of a strategic partnership. Formal consultations are very useful and important when there are worries, and as though are a routine matter. The only issue is to ensure that there is a consistency between the text of the law and the appendix of calculations of deductions on operating expenses, since to off-shores natural gas exploitation is much more expensive. Moreover, there was clear insistence on the interest of the American side in its relations with Romania regarding energy issues, which is one of the main issues at the moment," Melescanu told Antena 3 priovate broadcaster.Romania's ambassador to the US George Cristian Maior met US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry on Wednesday, according to a press statement released by the embassy on Friday."On this occasion, the two officials highlighted the major impact of the exploitation of Romania's hydrocarbon resources on the region's energy security as an important component for the development of the strategic partnership between the US and Romania," according to the embassy.The statement of the Romanian Embassy in Washington also shows that US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry reaffirmed interest in the development of energy dialogue, including at the summit meetng of the Three Seas Initiative to be held in Bucharest, September 17-18.