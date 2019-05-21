ForMin Melescanu: Romania to continue to give special attention to EU's southern proximity

Romania, as the state holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, included, will continue to give special attention to the southern proximity of the European Union and will advocate the EU efforts to promote security and stability in the region, on Monday asserted Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu, according to a release by the relevant ministry (MAE).

Melescanu made these statements, says the MAE, at the meeting he had with the Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Bucharest Saker Malkawi, on the occasion of the latter's closing his diplomatic mission to Romania.During their meeting, the two officials have brought to mind the traditional friendship relationship between Romania and Jordan, expressing satisfaction for the excellent level of the bilateral cooperation, enhanced the long of more than half a century of relentless diplomatic ties.At the end of their meeting, Melescanu thanked Malkawi for the latter's dedication, reliability and involvement in the development of the bilateral relationship and wished him well in the years to come, the MAE release adds.