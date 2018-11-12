ForMin Melescanu talks with Croatian MPs on boosting bilateral agenda in defence and internal affairs

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu welcomed on Monday the delegation of the Foreign Policy Committee of Croatia's Parliament, headed by Miro Kovac, underscoring on this occasion the special interest for boosting the bilateral sectorial agenda in areas such as defence and internal affairs.

According to a release sent by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), within the talks, Minister Melescanu underscored the very good level of the bilateral relation, with clear prospects for consolidation, especially in terms of economic development and bilateral trade.The Romanian dignitary pointed out the special interest in boosting the bilateral sectoral agenda in areas such as defence, defence industry and internal affairs. Moreover, the Foreign Affairs Minister highlighted the importance of preserving the cultural identity of the Istro-Romanians residing in Croatia, but also of the Croatian ethnics of Romania, emphasising their role in strengthening the bilateral relations.Also tackled during talks were the priorities of the current European affairs that will mark the work of the Romanian Presidency (2019) and the Croatian Presidency (in 2020) of the Council of the European Union. Both Romania and Croatia expressed their interest in a close coordination, in view of exercising - as a first for both countries - this important mandate.Minister Teodor Melescanu pointed out the importance granted to the Western Balkans region, stressing the need to provide an European outlook to the countries of the region. Moreover, he mentioned that during the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council, Romania will also pay attention to the Eastern Neighborhood, in the context of celebrating 10 years since the launch of the Eastern Partnership, the MAE informs.The Croatian parliamentary delegation is attending, between 12-14 November, a round of meetings with counterparts of the Deputies' Chamber, thus responding to an invitation extended by Deputy and head of the Foreign Policy Committee Biro Rozalia-Ibolya.