ForMin Odobescu, French counterpart Colonna discuss bilateral ties in phone conversation.

Romania's Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu on Sunday had a telephone conversation with France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna to review and ensure a coordination of positions on the main current affairs on the bilateral and European agenda, told Agerpres.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), Odobescu pointed to a privileged, strategic nature of the bilateral relationships and the importance Romania attaches to strengthening its relationships with France in as many fields as possible, based on a strategic partnership roadmap.

The two ministers also discussed the latest developments in the preparation for the July 2023 NATO summit in Vilnius and sustained and coordinated support for Ukraine and Moldova.