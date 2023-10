ForMin Odobescu, Qatari PM phone call on Israel, Gaza Strip security situation

Foreign Affairs Minister Luminita Odobescu had a phone conversation on Saturday with Qatari prime minister and Foreign Affairs minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the two exchanging views on the security situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry informs, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The two officials stressed the need for joint efforts to ensure the provision of humanitarian support to the population of the Gaza Strip, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages in the enclave. The interlocutors also discussed the need to prevent the risk of regional contagion.

Moreover, the Romanian minister conveyed appreciation for Qatar's diplomatic efforts to improve the humanitarian situation, also mentioning the humanitarian support that Romania has decided to send.