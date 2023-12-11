ForMin Odobescu: Romania entering Schengen with its airports a plausible scenario

Romania entering Schengen with its airports first is a plausible scenario, but the file of our country's accession to the European free movement area is approached "with caution, step by step, and with maximum seriousness," the minister of foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, told AGERPRES on Monday.

She participated in the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

The head of Romanian diplomacy specified that Romania's entry into Schengen with its airspace will occur, according to the "most realistic scenario," in March.

"The announcement made by Austria, which will also materialize in the formal discussions, is an important step forward, but for us it is very important that this process continues and we approach it with caution in the future, because, at the current moment, we must wait for the agreement of the Dutch Parliament to lift the veto for Bulgaria, and after that we can say that we can have a planning in procedural terms of the next stages," Odobescu pointed out.

In parallel, she emphasized, the discussions with the Austrian side continue.

"We coordinate very closely with the Ministry of the Interior. The steps continue at the highest level. We have the support of all the member states, including the Spanish presidency [of the EU Council - n.r.] and the European Commission, which plays an important role in the entire process," the Romanian minister pointed out.