ForMin Odobescu to attend meeting of NATO foreign ministers

Romania's Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu will participate, November 28-29, in a meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, according to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE).

The meeting takes place "in a complicated, constantly deteriorating security context, with impact on multiple geographical areas of increased interest in the vicinity of the Alliance (the continuation of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, tensions in the Western Balkans, a military conflict between Israel and Hamas)."

At the same time, the meeting has an increased relevance as a milestone in preparation for the NATO Summit in Washington in 2024, according to the MAE.

The purpose of the meeting is to assess the progress with the implementation of the decisions of the Vilnius Summit of 2023 and to identify the next steps for a substantial decision-making package of the Washington Summit. Thus, a solid message will be sent regarding NATO solidarity and NATO's effectiveness in promoting security and stability.

The first session of the ministerial meeting will be dedicated to the major themes in preparation for the Washington Summit. Discussions will focus on meeting the Vilnius commitments regarding the deterrence and defence posture, the continuation of support for Ukraine and the country's Euro-Atlantic perspective. The exchange of views will include countering the disruptive actions of third countries, challenges from the southern neighbourhood and the role of NATO partnerships.

Odobescu will highlight the importance of the anniversary Summit in Washington in 2024, both in a firm message regarding NATO's unity and solidarity, and by ensuring a consistent agenda and results that will strengthen NATO's profile.

The Romanian official will emphasise the strategic importance of the Black Sea to Euro-Atlantic security and will encourage the development of a more structured approach to the region in line with the decisions of the NATO summits in Madrid and Vilnius.

Odobescu will also highlight the need for the full implementation of the decisions regarding the NATO deterrence and defence posture as a premise for neutralising the long-term consequences of Russian aggression on Euro-Atlantic security and the European security architecture.

During the second ministerial session, the NATO foreign ministers will discuss, in the presence of the EU High Representative, recent developments in the Western Balkans, revitalising the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, containing destabilising trends in the region, with an emphasis on combating Russia's malignant influence and disinformation. Odobescu will present the conclusions of her recent tour in the region, with an emphasis on Romania's constant commitment to the stability of the region through increased contributions to the KFOR and EUFOR Althea missions.

The Romanian chief diplomat will plead for the need of NATO's continued support and involvement in the region through close coordination with the EU, at the same time with conducting domestic reforms pledged by the partners in the region, essential to maintaining the European and Euro-Atlantic perspective of the region.

The ministerial meeting will end on November 29 with a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, the first meeting of the NATO foreign ministers since the establishment of the format. Discussions will focus on the central themes on the partnership agenda with an emphasis on domestic reforms, continued support for Ukraine and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic perspectives, including through the lens of reflecting these aspirations at the Washington Summit.

Odobescu will also reiterate Romania's support for NATO's open doors policy, including for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations and for NATO's partnership policy, while encouraging the continuation of an enhanced engagement of the most vulnerable partners, including Moldova.