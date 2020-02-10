 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Four people who came from China placed in quarantine at home

Agerpres
doctori virus coronavirus

Four persons who came from China have been placed in quarantine at home, the Galati Public Health Directorate (DSP) has announced on Monday.

According to the same source, the persons in question are four Romanian citizens, who don't show signs of infection with coronavirus.

Besides the four Romanian citizens, in Galati County there are other 13 persons under surveillance at home, of whom five of Chinese nationality, who arrived from China on 29 January.

"None of those who are monitored show any sign of illness. However, as the procedures stipulate, they are held in quarantine at home," the Galati DSP mentioned.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.