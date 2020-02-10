Four people who came from China placed in quarantine at home

Four persons who came from China have been placed in quarantine at home, the Galati Public Health Directorate (DSP) has announced on Monday.

According to the same source, the persons in question are four Romanian citizens, who don't show signs of infection with coronavirus.Besides the four Romanian citizens, in Galati County there are other 13 persons under surveillance at home, of whom five of Chinese nationality, who arrived from China on 29 January."None of those who are monitored show any sign of illness. However, as the procedures stipulate, they are held in quarantine at home," the Galati DSP mentioned.