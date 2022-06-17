Four public road rehabilitation workers killed by drunk driver

A 38-year-old woman behind the wheel of a car driving from the Pacurari neighborhood to the Central University Library area in northeastern Iasi lost control of the steering wheel in a curve, hit a building and crashed into a van parked on the right, next to which were several workers, fatally hitting four of them.

Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) Iasi spokesman Georgica Onofreiasa stated that at 1.00 am, at the unique emergency number 112, it was announced that a road accident had taken place on the Pacurari road in Iasi, resulting in several victims were caught under a company road maintenance van.Two extrication crews, a Mobile Intensive Care Unit crew, a truck for personal transport and multiple victims, a first aid crew and qualified personnel and three ambulances from County Ambulance Service (SAJ) Iasi were rushed to the scene of the accident."The crew arrived at the scene and found that a car collided with a road maintenance truck and caught eight workers working on the rehabilitation of the public road. The event resulted in eight casualties, four of whom were transported to and four were pronounced dead. The cause of the road accident will be determined by the traffic police teams," said Georgica Onofreiasa.The woman who caused the accident was taken to hospital. She had a blood alcohol level of 0.42 mg/l pure alcohol in the end-expired breath